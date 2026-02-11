Lindsey Vonn Posts Gruesome Selfie From Hospital Bed Following Third Leg Surgery
Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback ended with a painful crash and now three surgeries on her broken leg. The Olympic gold medalist alpine skier updated her fans with a gruesome photo of her in the hospital bed with a message.
Vonn was competing in their fifth Olympic Games after a five-year comeback. It all came crashing down during her downhill run.
Vonn posts update, gruesome photo
While the 41 year old broke her silence yesterday with her first post since the crash and injury, she revealed on Wednesday she had a third surgery with this gut-wrenching note:
“I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok. Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for. ❤️🤍💙”
She’s also post this selfie below as you can see the state of her leg:
Vonn’s father, Alan Kildow, said he’s not allowing her to race anymore, and if to him, this was it for the skiing legend.
Vonn began her comeback in 2024 after five years away from the sport. She won gold back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event (Breezy Johnson became the second in these 2026 Winter Olympics).
The Milano Cortina Games, however, couldn’t have started any worse with a torn ACL she suffered in training that she miraculously fought off, and ended how it did.
It’s going to be a long road to recovery for Vonn and a painful one as her recent photo shows.
