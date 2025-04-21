Livvy Dunne brings fans to tears with emotional goodbye to gymnastics video
The 2025 season did not got according to plan Livvy Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team. After helping the Lady Tigers win their first ever NCAA national championship title last year, the 22-year-old returned to compete for her fifth and final season.
However, an avulson fracture of her patella kept Dunne from competing during the second half of season. And while LSU reclaimed their spot as the No. 1 team before heading into the NCAA Championships, they failed to move past the semifinals.
With Dunne watching and cheering from the sidelines at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, LSU finished third with a 197.5250 team score, while Utah (197.7625) and UCLA (197.7375) moved onto the national title final.
Dunne posted on X following LSU's elimination, "✌️out gymnastics it’s been real… and of course forever LSU!"
If that seemed too-brief to be a retirement announcement, Dunne had something else in the works to truly say goodbye to gymnastics. With the help of Giovanni Lamonte, she crafted a heartfelt goodbye to the sport of which she's dedicated two decades of her life.
In the tribute, Dunne reflects back at her career starting as a young girl in Hillsdale, New Jersey to competing with the U.S. Junior Women's National Team to her five years at LSU.
"Time flies when you're having fun," Dunne says. "Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point that time seems to slip away from you. And that's exactly how the past 20 years of this sport has felt."
Dunne's teammates and fans were incredibly moved by the official retirment video. Haleigh Bryant commented, "beyond proud of you, you deserve the world!! It has truly been an honor being your teammate these past 5 years!! Don’t forget about me 🥹 I love you sm."
Aleah Finnegan wrote, "I AM SOBBING😭😭 SO beyond proud of you and the impact you’ve had on my life. Love you so big❤️❤️."
