Livvy Dunne shares heartbreaking news before LSU senior night
After helping the LSU Tigers win their first ever NCAA national gymnastics championship last April, Livvy Dunne announced her decision to return and compete for her fifth and final season.
While the viral star appears to be having a great time in New Orleans, she hasn't competed in over a month due to injury. As the Lady Tigers defeated George Washington in the Podium Challenge last week, Dunne could only cheer on her teammates from afar.
Fans hoped to see the 22-year-old return to the mat for the team's final home meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, March 7. However, when the No. 2 ranked LSU takes on No. 8 Georgia, Dunne will not be competing.
Dunne shared the devastating news on her Instagram Stories on March 6.
Dunne wrote to her 5.3 million Instagram followers, "Hi friends! Unfortunately I've been dealing with an avulson fracture of my patella and will no be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time.
"Tiger gans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! - Liv.
While Dunne can't compete, she'll likely be at the PMAC to support her teammates. "I'm just trying to seize every opportunity and make the most of it and make those memories," Dunne told ESPN last month.
"The travel meets are some of the best memories you'll have when you're a college athlete and being with the girls on the team. Even just practice every day is special. These are my sisters, and that's something I'll never forget."
