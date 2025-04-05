Paul Skenes earns Livvy Dunne praise for surprise LSU Gymnastics nod
The LSU gymnastics team punched their ticket to their third consecutive NCAA Penn State Regional Final following a dominant performance in the semifinal Thursday night. The defending NCAA champions advanced with the top score of 198.100.
The No. 1 nationally ranked team will compete against No. 16 Arkansas, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday, April 5. While LSU's viral star, Livvy Dunne, has not competed with the team in months due to an avulson fracture in her patella, she remains the Lady Tigers' biggest cheerleader.
Before the meet kicked off at Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania, Dunne's boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, surprised Dunne and her teammates by narrating an epic hype video.
Skenes, who led the LSU Tigers to win the 2023 College World Series before becoming the No. 1 overall pick, says over a compilation of the school's athletic highlights, "This stage isn't just any stage, it's the next step to the ultimate destination."
Skenes' former LSU teammate Dylan Crews adds, "From the diamond to the gym, the Tigers know what it means to compete at the highest level."
Dunne left a simple comment on the video, "Iconic."
If Dunne and her teammates finish in the Top 2 on Saturday, LSU will make their 34th appearance in the NCAA Championship. A first place finish will earn the Lady Tigers their 15th NCAA Regional Championship Title.
LSU will start the meet, which airs on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, on bars before rotating to beam, floor, and finishing on vault. If they advance, the team will travel to For Worth Texas, for the NCAA Championship Semifinal round on April 17.