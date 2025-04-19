Livvy Dunne’s hilarious gymnastics move fail video two days after retiring
Livvy Dunne’s college career with LSU Gymnastics is over after the Lady Tigers lost in the NCAA Championships on Thursday. Two days later, Dunne was back in the gym creating a hilarious social media video of a gymnastics fail.
The 22-year-old gymnast’s fifth and final season didn’t go as planned as she didn’t compete with a knee injury the final two months and LSU didn’t defend its national title. There were many moments to celebrate, however, as Dunne had an epic celebration after the SEC championship, and her taking a side-by-side epic photo with Sunisa Lee on the road, and her final fire leotard selfie in a sparkly black and purple one.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has heartfelt reaction to LSU Gymnastics’ dramatic defeat
After having an epic final night out with as a member of the team where she officially “retired in a stunning fit,” Dunne was back in the LSU gymn where she did a funny video on the uneven bars where she showed what it was like being done with gymnastics with a big fail. She wrote, “two days into retirement be like” while showing an epic missed flip into the foam pit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has touching post after LSU gymnast’s career sadly ends
At the end of the day, Dunne and her workout fit were just fine and it was all for a good laugh. Happy retirement to Livvy Dunne.