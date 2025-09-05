The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win

The former LSU gymnast flexes more than her fit while visiting Pittsburgh to watch her man pitch.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne was back in Pittsburgh to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes get another win. While there, she flexed her LSU championship T-shirt and her abs.

The 22-year-old former Lady Tigers gymnast has been crazy busy since retiring from college athletics, including posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, doing a bikini splits during a runway show, competing with sister Julz Dunne in pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks horse races, going Jell-O shot crazy for the College World Series, rocking a “red, white & freckled” bikini in the Hamptons, and so much more.

She’s also been going to Skenes’ games all over like her trip to Colorado where she rocked Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, and getting sunburned in Miami, and having fun during a Pirates WAGs pool day.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in black cut-out dress eating caviar in very odd way

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Skenes and Dunne at the All-Star Home Run Derby / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne was back as Skenes went up against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at PNC Park. She again had fun in the stands with the other WAGs.

Livvy Dunne (left) and Pirates WAGs
Livvy Dunne (left) and Pirates WAGs / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

But it was he ab-flex fit in a LSU 2024 national championship T-shirt that stood out. She wore, “hello from the Burgh.”

RELATED: Livvy Dunne steals US Open spotlight with dance in stands

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

It looks like she had a good time in the Burgh, and Skenes got his 10th victory with 6 innings pitched, 0 runs given up, and 8 strikeouts.

Where will Livvy Dunne be next? Wherever it is, she’ll definitely be having fun.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion