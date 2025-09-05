Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
Livvy Dunne was back in Pittsburgh to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes get another win. While there, she flexed her LSU championship T-shirt and her abs.
The 22-year-old former Lady Tigers gymnast has been crazy busy since retiring from college athletics, including posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, doing a bikini splits during a runway show, competing with sister Julz Dunne in pink dresses at the Kentucky Oaks horse races, going Jell-O shot crazy for the College World Series, rocking a “red, white & freckled” bikini in the Hamptons, and so much more.
She’s also been going to Skenes’ games all over like her trip to Colorado where she rocked Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains, and getting sunburned in Miami, and having fun during a Pirates WAGs pool day.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in black cut-out dress eating caviar in very odd way
Dunne was back as Skenes went up against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at PNC Park. She again had fun in the stands with the other WAGs.
But it was he ab-flex fit in a LSU 2024 national championship T-shirt that stood out. She wore, “hello from the Burgh.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne steals US Open spotlight with dance in stands
It looks like she had a good time in the Burgh, and Skenes got his 10th victory with 6 innings pitched, 0 runs given up, and 8 strikeouts.
Where will Livvy Dunne be next? Wherever it is, she’ll definitely be having fun.
