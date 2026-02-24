Jack Hughes’ Mom Ellen Responds to Donald Trump's Viral USA Women's Hockey Comment

While the USA men's hockey team winning gold created cause for country-wide celebration, several things that have occurred in the aftermath of that Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games victory have sparked controversy.

Perhaps the most notable were comments that USA President Donald Trump made when speaking to the men's team in the locker room in the wake of their win against Canada.

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd | Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Jack Hughes' Mom Ellen Steals Show With Emotional Reaction to USA Olympic Golden Goal

Cameras and audio heard Trump speaking about the men's team visiting the White House (which is happening on February 24) and then saying, "I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team. You do know that?" per an X post from Harrison Krank.

This prompted the locker room to laugh. Trump then continued, "I do believe I would probably be impeached [if I didn't invite the women's team to the White House]."

You can hear the genuine pride in Donald Trumps voice when he called the Team USA Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/ch6GbXShwh — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 23, 2026

RELATED: Jack Hughes Shares Broken Teeth Update After USA Hockey Olympics Gold

Jack Hughes' Mom Ellen Addresses Donald Trump's USA Women's Hockey Comments

The USA women's hockey team has since declined Trump's invite to visit the White House.

Jack Hughes' mom Ellen is uniquely suited to address this because she not only is Jack and his brother Quinn's mother (both of whom were integral to Team USA winning gold) but she's also a Player Development Consultant for the USA women's hockey team and therefore a gold medalist in her own right at these Winter Olympics.

Quinn Hughes of United States celebrates | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Ellen Hughes was interviewed on the "Today Show" on February 24 and asked her reaction to Trump's comments.

"At the end of the day, it's just about the country... That's all the men's team and women's team care about. If you could see what we see from the inside, and the men and women sharing dorm rooms and halls and flex floors and the camaraderie and the way the women cheered on the men and the way the men cheered on the women— that’s what it’s all about," Hughes said, per an X post from Greg Price.

Ellen Hughes was asked about President Trump's call to the USA hockey team and her answer showed that pronoun hockey Twitter's meltdown is not real life:



"At the end of the day, it's just about the country... That's all the men's team and women's team care about. If you could… pic.twitter.com/XbYF0LZT7t — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2026

It will be interesting to see what the reaction to Ellen Hughes' comments are.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Dad for Gold: Alysa Liu’s Dad Arthur Steals Show With Emotional Reaction

Marketing 101: Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Moment Could Earn Her Huge Payday

Perfect 10: USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito Causes Stir In Translucent Outfit During Olympics

Yes, you Maye: Drake Maye’s First Post-Super Bowl Sighting Comes as Wife Ann Stuns in Dress

Devilish thoughts: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on Mind After Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Way to clothes it out: Tara Lipinski Shines in Black Dress Matching Johnny Weir to End Olympics