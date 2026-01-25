Shohei Ohtani’s Wife Mamiko Looks Unrecognizable in Black Gown at MLB Awards
On the night when the MLB awards are presented to baseball’s best, once again Shohei Ohtani was there to receive an MVP award. It was his wife Mamiko who was the star on this night, however.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is coming off back-to-back World Series titles, and back-to-back regular-season MVP awards, making it four overall as he won two with the Los Angeles Angels (2021, 2022).
Ohtani and Mamiko welcomed their first child with a baby girl in April, and he was seen being superdad recently.
Mamiko, meanwhile, crushed in the World Series Game 7 win over a Toronto Blue Jays with a custom “17” fit, and then had the perfect championship parade look while the couple showed a rare public moment of affection.
Speaking of affection, Ohtani was seen arriving with Mamiko on Saturday night in NYC for the BBWAA banquet and helping her out of the car.
Mamiko rocked a stunning one-shoulder black dress where she looked unrecognizble.
The couple left the baby and Decoy at home for this night.
Remember, Decoy got a little excited and the couple shared an awkward moment when it was announced he won the MVP.
Ohtani, Dodgers in great position to win again
Ohtanti is on a 10-year, $700 million contract he signed in 2023. As the Dodgers try and three-peat, the rich have gotten richer, though, signing All-Star reliever Edwin Diaz and right fielder Kyle Tucker.
He’ll be favored to be right back in NYC next year at this time as MVP again.
