Madison Beer rocks glasses, black top enjoying bf Justin Herbert’s Chargers win
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers got back to their winning ways on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. His new girlfriend Madison Beer certainly enjoyed what she saw.
The Chargers crushed the Vikings 37-10 where Herbert threw for three touchdowns.
The pop singer recently hard launched her relationship with the Chargers star quarterback Herbert with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles, and the stunned in a selfie with an Indianapolis Colts fan in last week’s home loss.
On Thursday night, she first posted her view from the game.
And then took a selfie with a friend where she rocked her glasses and black top.
The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert first spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.
Now, she’s a staple at home games at SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers got a much-needed win after losing three of four games and are now 5-3. They travel next week to take on the Tennessee Titans where Herbert hopes to keep up his winnings ways both on and off the field.
