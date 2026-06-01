Matteo Arnaldi's Fiancée Mia Savio Models Black Lace Dress During French Open

Most tennis fans expected an Italian to win the 2026 French Open. However, they had one Italian in mind: Jannik Sinner, who is the world's No. 1-ranked player right now and was riding a 30-match winning streak heading into Roland-Garros.

However, Sinner was upset in the second round of the iconic tournament, which is one of the more shocking upsets in recent memory.

Despite this, Italy has still made an impressive showing during the French Open, and several of the country's top players are still competing deep in the tournament. One of these is 25-year-old Matteo Arnaldi, who is facing off against the USA's Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 on June 1.

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Arnaldi is the world's No. 104-ranked player right now, according to the ATP, which is why nearly nobody expected him to advance this far into the tournament.

However, one would imagine that his fiancée, Mia Savio, knew Arnaldi's potential all along. These two got engaged in September of 2025, which was conveyed in an Instagram post of them embracing along the beach and showing the huge diamond ring that Arnaldi had given Savio.

"You and me forever 🤍," the post was captioned in translated Italian.

Matteo Arnaldi's Fiancée Mia Savio Shares Photos of Dress Photos During French Open

One would imagine that Savio is with Arnaldi as he's competing in the French Open right now. What's for sure is that she's staying active on social media, which was shown with a post she made on May 30 that featured her wearing a beige-colored dress with black lace.

The post was captioned, "Morning coffee," and Savio was wearing Prada glasses. The final photo in the collage also shows a cup of coffee, which is presumably the inspiration for the caption.

If Savio isn't in France right now, she might want to make the trip very soon to see her fiancé perform in the biggest matches of his life.

Arnaldi and Savio have been together since 2022. It will be interesting to see how highly he climbs up in the ATP world rankings after his success in the French Open. Of course, it will depend on how far he actually ends up going, and whether he can get past Tiafoe on Monday.

But he's sure to advance into the top 100, even if he can't make it past the Quarterfinal. And this sets him up to be in great position heading into the other majors this summer.