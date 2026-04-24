Ty Simpson's Mom Julie Reacts to Rams' Surprise QB Pick Amid Sean McVay's Comments

Everybody in the football community knew that Fernando Mendoza was going to be the first quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Las Vegas Raiders were guaranteed to select him with their No. 1 overall pick. And that's exactly what they did.

But there was a lot more uncertainty about who the second quarterback taken in the draft would be, and where they would get selected, as this year's quarterback class is among the weakest in recent memory (aside from Mendoza). Ultimately, it ended up being former Alabama starting quarterback Ty Simpson who was the second signal-caller off the board, when the Los Angeles Rams took him with their No. 13 overall pick.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This ended up being one of the most surprising picks of the first round, as the Rams already have Matt Stafford, who is fresh off winning the 2025 AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award, as their starting quarterback.

Rams head coach Sean McVay seemed as surprised as anyone else about the selection, and several videos of McVay's reaction to the pick suggested that he wasn't thrilled about it.

McVay (who presumably wanted to give Stafford another weapon on offense with this first-round pick) spoke to Simpson after Simpson was told the Rams were about to draft him, and McVay's apparent lack of enthusiasm during the phone call went viral.

I hope for the sake of the #Rams & the fanbase, that Ty Simpson works out.



But this clip of Sean McVay speaking, & others we've all seen by now, doesn't make me feel great about the Rams Leadership being all 100% on board with this selection.



McVay doesn't seem sold, to me...… pic.twitter.com/fOlWO2RIiU — Ian (Rams Up Podcast) (@RamsUp_Ian) April 24, 2026

Ty Simpson's Mom Julie Celebrates Rams' Draft Pick Despite Sean McVay's Sentiment

Regardless of how McVay might feel about this pick, the bottom line is that this was perhaps the biggest moment of Simpson's life to this point, and he deserves to celebrate it.

And Simpson's parents, Jason and Julie, also deserve to feel good about their son reaching this point, given the support they've given him throughout his football journey.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson poses with his parents Jason and Julie Simpson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And Julie Simpson showed her excitement for her son in an April 24 Instagram post. It showed the card that was read when Simpson's name was called by Roger Goodell, another photo of Simpson posing with Goodell while holding a Rams jersey, a photo of Julie, Ty, and Ty's sister, and a fourth photo of Julie and Jason together.

The post is captioned, "Lucky #13! Dreams really do come true!"

McVay made it clear during his post-draft press conference that Simpson will not be competing with Stafford, and will instead be competing with Stetson Bennett for the backup quarterback job. But that doesn't mean Simpson and his family shouldn't celebrate.