Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Rams Star’s Amazing Dad Move After NFCC Loss

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams came so close to getting back to the Super Bowl, but will now watch the Seattle Seahawks represent the NFC on February 8. Upon returning home super early this morning, Stafford’s wife Kelly shared a winning dad moment with the quarterback and his four daughters.

The 37-year-old QB and the Rams gave it their all getting stopped on fourth down at the six-yard line with just under five minutes left in the game and ultimately losing 31-27. Stafford was brilliant otherwise with 374 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While Stafford was a star on the field, Kelly and the kids were off of it in their custom preppy Rams coats that were an odd color.

They have been all season for dad, too, with their slick-black winter coats at Chicago and many adorable moments before games like below.

While the team lost, it was this moment, though, that was a winning one for Stafford as Kelly posted the video from their Nest cameras showing him tucking in the girls. She wrote, “After leaving everything out on that field and coming up short, at 230 am, this was Matthew.”

Matthew Stafford tucks his girls in after losing in the NFC Championship. | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

And the other two girls technically at 2:20 a.m.:

Matthew Stafford won as a dad Monday morning. | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

He’d also get the girls donuts with a tear-jerking note on behalf of him and Kelly.

A donut treat and message for the Stafford girls. | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

With the season over, he can now spend more time with them.

Is the MVP next?

Stafford may have lost the team battle, but he can still take home the top individual honor Super Bowl week in the Bay Area.

He threw for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Shockingly, Stafford has never won the MVP award.

Regardless, he’s certainly an MVP dad.

