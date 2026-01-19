Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly matches daughters in shiny black Rams coats vs. Bears

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams traveled from nearly 80-degree weather to weather closer to 0 degrees with the snow at the Chicago Bears. His wife Kelly and their four daughters rocked some special custom jackets for the game and the frigid temperatures.

The 37-year-old quarterback had an MVP-worthy regular season, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Shockingly, Stafford has never won the MVP award.

Stafford and the Rams played in the snow vs. the Bears. | David Banks-Imagn Images

RELATED: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly slams NFL refs in 'petty' post after Rams shocker

The Rams won 12 games this season but are the No. 5 seed and had to travel to the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card game and won a wild game with a last-minute 34-31 victory.

Through it all, his wife and kids have been cheering on dad. They had a bold MVP fit in that win last week, and this adorable moment congratulating him on the season.

Now taking on the No. 2 seed and NFC North champion Bears in Chicago, the Staffords represented in some sweet custom black Rams snow jackets with yellow Rams beanies all matching mom.

RELATED: Matthew Stafford's 5-year-old daughter's viral dance is Taylor Swift copycat cuteness

The 37-year-old Stafford is in his 17th season and seeking his second Super Bowl.

Stafford is also on the first year of a two-year, $84 million contract. It remains to be seen how much longer he plays.

Meet the Staffords

He and Kelly have twins Sawyer and Chandler (8), Hunter (7), and Tyler (5). They met when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs and she was a cheerleader there. They got married in 2015.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama