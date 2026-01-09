UFC star Alex Pereira announces breakup with Tracy Cortez days after going official

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez looked like they had found love after a series of social media posts showing the two together and traveling to his home in Brazil. Days later, it didn’t end well as Pereira announced the two have gone their separate ways.

It’s a bizarre end to the relationship where just under a week ago she was seen on the plane with him asking if he’d “marry” her.

😅💍Tracy Cortez asks Alex Pereira if he’ll marry her



Alex’s answer: “ Chama.”🗿



(via @TracyCortezmma)

They’d spend New Year’s Eve together as well in an adorable post she shared.

Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez celebrating the New Year

The breakup

Now, on Friday, January 9, the 38-year-old Brazilian and two-time UFC light heavy weight champion Pereira announced he and the 32-year-old Cortez had ended things.

He wrote on Instagram Stories that’s translated to English, “Thank you my fans for all the love. I would like to communicate with you guys that even though me and Tracy shared great moments together, we decided it would be better for the both of us to go our separate ways. I wish her nothing but the best in her journey.”

He then was seen training by running in the dark in a ton of rain during a thunderstorm.

That must describe their relationship as it ended so fast.

He did show there was sunshine after the rain, which also could be a metaphor.

Alex Pereira/Instagram

Hopefully both Pereira and Cortez find true love outside of the octagon.

