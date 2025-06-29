Olympic champ Sunisa Lee turns heads at UFC 317 in latest sporting event appearance
Sunisa Lee seems to be at every sporting event lately, and of course rocking her fits. The two-time Olympic gold medalist hit up Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night for UFC 317.
Lee, 22, was just seen on the red carpet of the NBA draft for Esquire where she had an eye-catching black blazer fit while trying to interview very tall basketball players. She also was at a ton of New York Knicks games including a selfie with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods that didn’t age very well vs. the Indiana Pacers.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee rocks eye-catching purple dress and heels in NYC subway stunner
She was also seen at Formula 1 in Las Vegas in an all-black leather look, and F1 Miami in her Team USA jacket. She even was at F1 the Movie premiere in New York City.
For Saturday night’s lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, Lee surprised by being at yet another big event. She turned heads in a white jacket and what looked like a black dress underneath while walking in.
RELATED: 4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles towered over by giant Chewbacca at Disneyland
She was also introduced to the crowd and had her Olympic rings necklace on.
What sporting event will Lee hit up next, and more importantly what will her fit look like?
It’s good to see Lee enjoying herself no matter where she’s at.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate