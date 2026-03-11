Maxx Crosby’s Wife Rachel Posts 3-Word Reaction After Ravens-Raiders Trade Drama

On March 7, news broke that star edge rusher Maxx Crosby had been traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the Ravens' first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts.

Crosby reacted to this news by releasing an episode of his "The Rush" podcast later that day to address the trade and show his appreciation for the Raiders' organization after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career there. Crosby also posted this nearly 13-minute homage to his Instagram account.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby's wife, Rachel, then reposted this to her own Instagram story afterwards and added the caption, "Best 7 years wouldn't trade anything 🖤 we love you so much".

Then, news broke on March 10 that the trade had fallen through. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport revealed this with an X post from the Raiders' organization that read, "The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."

Rapoport added in a subsequent X post that, "It is a medical reason, per @MikeGarafolo. Trades are contingent upon a physical."

A short while later, Crosby's agent, CJ LaBoy, made his own X post addressing this claim. The post wrote, "Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

Maxx Crosby's Wife Rachel Responds to Ravens-Raiders Trade Falling Through With 3-Word Message

It didn't take Rachel Crosby to weigh in on this news. She reposted LaBoy's X post to her Instagram story on the evening of March 10 and added, "Say it louder 👏🏻👏🏻".

As of right now, Crosby and his family will remain in Las Vegas. Time will tell whether another trade is done for the star edge rusher.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (left) and wife Rachel Washburn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who is Maxx Crosby's Wife?

Maxx and Rachel Crosby (formerly Washburn) met at Eastern Michigan University in 2016, when Maxx was playing football, and Rachel was on the school's soccer team.

The couple had a daughter named Ella Rose on October 13, 2022. And they have remained together through thick and thin, including a stint where Crosby had to go to rehab in 2020 for alcohol.

It will be interesting to see whether the Crosby family is still in Las Vegas by the start of next season.