Maxx Crosby's Wife Rachel Shares Stance on Raiders Return After Failed Ravens Trade

One of the most fascinating storylines in the NFL offseason has been what happened with Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

On March 7, news broke that Crosby had been traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the Ravens' first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts. Three days later, the trade had fallen through, which means that Crosby would be returning to the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx is married to Rachel Crosby (formerly Rachel Washburn). And when Maxx made a special episode of his "The Rush" podcast on March 7 to address the trade and show his appreciation for the Raiders' organization, Rachel reposted this to her own Instagram story and added the caption, "Best 7 years wouldn't trade anything 🖤 we love you so much".

Rachel has been by Maxx's side throughout his entire professional football journey, as the couple met at Eastern Michigan University in 2016. They currently have one daughter together, named Ella Rose.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rachel Crosby Shares Husband's Stance on Raiders Return

Crosby did a March 17 episode of "The Rush" where he addressed everything that happened after he flew to Baltimore and the aftermath of his return to Las Vegas once the trade fell through.

In the clip, Crosby said, "I don't play for that external stuff. Like, I play the game because I love it, because it's my passion since I was a child. I play for my legacy, I play to win, I play for my teammates. But honestly, I was calm. I walk right back up on [the Raiders' facility] with my chest out.

"Like I said, everything happens for a reason, bro. I'm fired up, I'm here. I'm meant to be a Raider. It's like that scene in The Sopranos, with f****** Silvio. He's like, 'Do it for me! Do it for me!' And he was like, 'Soon as they thought I was out, they pull me back in.'

Rachel Crosby then reposted this clip to her own social media shortly after it was initially posted, which showed that she seconds everything Crosby said.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, given that Rachel is always going to have her husband's back. But it's cool to see how both have embraced their unexpected return to the Raiders' franchise after what has surely been a strange past few weeks.

It appears that the Crosby clan is staying in Las Vegas for the time being.