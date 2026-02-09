Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Klay Thompson Polka-Dot Birthday Dress
Klay Thompson turned 36 on Super Bowl Sunday, and his girlfriend and rapper Megan Thee Stallion went all out with her fit for his big day.
The Dallas Mavericks star Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Reveals Flip Phone
She’s been equally as impressive with her fit game at NBA games like this all-black stunner, and acrazy boots look that stunned the crowd.
For Thompson’s birthday on February 8, she wrote,”The first half of KLAY DAY 💙⚓ Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise 🧑🏽✈️.” She then rocked the polka-dot stunner.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion crushes Klay Thompson cheating rumors with duo dance
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season and second with Dallas after winning four championships with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He’s averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1,4 assists.
We all wonder what the next big surprise is.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.