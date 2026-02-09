Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Klay Thompson Polka-Dot Birthday Dress

Klay Thompson turned 36 on Super Bowl Sunday, and his girlfriend and rapper Megan Thee Stallion went all out with her fit for his big day.

The Dallas Mavericks star Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Reveals Flip Phone

Meg Thee Stallion cooked for her boyfriend Klay and his family for Thanksgiving ❤️



Klay says it was a "10 out of 10" and Klay's dad, Mychal, told Meg she 'could open her own restaurant' 👀💯



(Via @theestallion) pic.twitter.com/SojmuT9Zbd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2025

She’s been equally as impressive with her fit game at NBA games like this all-black stunner, and acrazy boots look that stunned the crowd.

Megan and Klay off the court. | @theestallion/Instagram

For Thompson’s birthday on February 8, she wrote,”The first half of KLAY DAY 💙⚓ Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise 🧑🏽‍✈️.” She then rocked the polka-dot stunner.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion crushes Klay Thompson cheating rumors with duo dance

Thompson is in his 14th NBA season and second with Dallas after winning four championships with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He’s averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1,4 assists.

We all wonder what the next big surprise is.

Klay Thompson and Megan | Klay Thompson/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex