Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Thompson Reveals Flip Phone

The Dallas Mavericks lost in Luka Doncic’s return vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Klay Thompson won off the court, though, walking off with his rapper girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion who wore a stunning fit.

Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.

Meg Thee Stallion cooked for her boyfriend Klay and his family for Thanksgiving ❤️



Klay says it was a "10 out of 10" and Klay's dad, Mychal, told Meg she 'could open her own restaurant' 👀💯



(Via @theestallion) pic.twitter.com/SojmuT9Zbd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2025

Pete, 30, has been a hit at the 35-year-old Thompson’s games in her head-turning fits like this all-black stunner, and a crazy boots look.

Klay Thompson makes it clear that he and Megan Thee Stallion are still very much a couple. | Klay Thompson/Instagram

Megan turns heads while Klay reveals flip phone

Her wild, colorful fit was revealed in this video where Thompson is seen making a call on an old-school flip phone before walking off with his girl.

Thompson is just a different dude. He’s a simple guy who just likes to be out on the water sailing or playing golf.

He had just six points, three rebounds, and one assist in the 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

The four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors is definitely winning at life, though.

Megan and Klay at the beach. | Klay Thompson/Instagram

