Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Thompson Reveals Flip Phone
The Dallas Mavericks lost in Luka Doncic’s return vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Klay Thompson won off the court, though, walking off with his rapper girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion who wore a stunning fit.
Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion crushes Klay Thompson cheating rumors with duo dance
Pete, 30, has been a hit at the 35-year-old Thompson’s games in her head-turning fits like this all-black stunner, and a crazy boots look.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion slays stylish golf fit in freezing cold with bf Klay Thompson
Megan turns heads while Klay reveals flip phone
Her wild, colorful fit was revealed in this video where Thompson is seen making a call on an old-school flip phone before walking off with his girl.
Thompson is just a different dude. He’s a simple guy who just likes to be out on the water sailing or playing golf.
He had just six points, three rebounds, and one assist in the 116-110 loss to the Lakers.
The four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors is definitely winning at life, though.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.