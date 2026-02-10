Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Off Wild Birthday Surprise For Klay Thompson

One of the biggest pop culture relationships right now is the one between global music sensation Megan Thee Stallion and Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Klay Thompson.

The former Golden State Warriors legend and four-time NBA champion went public with Megan Thee Stallion last summer, and the duo has quickly become one of the most wholesome and beloved couples in the entertainment world.

Klay Thompson makes it clear that he and Megan Thee Stallion are still very much a couple. | Klay Thompson/Instagram

RELATED: Puka Nacua Spotted With Klay Thompson's Ex After Sydney Sweeney Date Claim

The couple is still clearly going strong. And Megan was a key component to Thompson having a winning 36th birthday, which took place on Super Bowl Sunday.

It seems that Megan and Klay were too preoccupied with Klay's birthday celebration to pay too much attention to the ongoing game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots (plus the halftime performance by Bad Bunny).

IMAGO/NurPhoto

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Klay Thompson Polka-Dot Birthday Dress

Megan Thee Stallion's Birthday Surprise for Klay Thompson Draws Attention

It appears that Megan pulled out all the stops to ensure that Klay had a great birthday.

This was shown by an Instagram post from @rapmarathon that showed a video of the couple dancing together at Thompson's birthday party. The post was captioned, "Klay was going word for word too that’s fire 🎉🔥 Megan Thee Stallion throws a surprise party for Klay Thompson’s birthday and brings out Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to perform".

RELATED:Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Reveals Flip Phone

One would imagine that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is one of Thompson's favorite groups if Megan Thee Stallion were to get them to perform at his birthday party.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

Megan Thee Stallion's birthday is on February 15, which means that Thompson has a few days to figure out what he's going to do for her 31st birthday.

The bar would appear to be pretty high after what she did for him.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex