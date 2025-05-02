Michael Irvin, 59, flexes insane physique with joking job campaign to Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has always been an outspoken personality who can be seen joking and having the time of his life every time a camera is around.
From his days as a player wreaking havoc on opposing defenses with his flashy style to his time in sports media, Irvin brings the charisma.
Recently, Irvin decided to have some fun with his former NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, by campaigning for a spot on the roster as the team continues its search for a wide receiver to start opposite All-Pro pass catcher CeeDee Lamb.
Irvin shared the tongue-in-cheek message on social media long with a selfie where the 59-year-old is flexing his ripped physique.
Irvin is in better shape than most frat bros in their 20s.
Throughout his 12-year career with the Cowboys, Irvin was a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team. Irvin, who led the NFL in receptions in 1991, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
Irvin finished his career with 750 catches, 11,904 yards, and 65 touchdowns.
While he's still got the physique of a professional athlete, something tells me his 60-year-old knees wouldn't be able to handle competing with today's athletes.
