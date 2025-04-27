Cowboys had 'discussions with AFC North team' about WR trade before draft
The Dallas Cowboys may not be done making moves to reshape the roster just yet, according to the latest rumors floating around America's Team. Following the NFL Draft, Jerry Jones indicated the team could still pursue a veteran wide receiver after failing to draft one through seven rounds over the weekend.
As it turns out, before the draft Jerry and company were doing some due diligence on adding a playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: 3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft
Dallas' front office has hinted at a potential trade on several occasions, and Todd Archer of ESPN is reporting the team had "discussions with an AFC North team" before the draft.
In an interesting note, because the team had been mentioned multiple times as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Baltimore Ravens speedster Rashod Bateman. Could they have been the team involved in the discussions?
MORE: Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft
Ultimely, no doeal was agreed to but that doesn't mean the Cowboys won't reignite trade talks.
They could also settle for adding a veteran free agent like former Dallas star Amari Cooper or former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen.
There are several options for the team to continue building their roster, so Cowboys Nation can still hope for a splash.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft results: Full list of 2025 rookie class
Dallas Cowboys 2025 undrafted free agent tracker
Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority
Jaydon Blue highlights: Cowboys add much-needed explosion to the offense