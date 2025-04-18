Cowboys star Jake Ferguson gets engaged to influencer Haley Cavinder with giant rock
While the Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing year, missing out on the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020 after finishing with a 7-10 record, tight end Jake Ferguson is having one epic offseason.
Ferguson, the Cowboys' fourth-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft, who's dated former Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder since 2023, pulled off an epic proposal on April 17.
Ferguson, 26, set up a wall of white flowers on the beach before asking Cavinder, 24, for her hand in marriage. The social media influencer showed off the stunning rock with her 1 million followers on Instagram.
Cavinder recently wrapped her fifth and final year playing at the University of Miami. She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season. As for Ferguson, he started 14 games during the 2024 season, recording 59 receptions for 494 yards and zero touchdowns.
Despite the distance, the couple made their relationship work. In order to pull off the surprise proposal on Thursday, Ferguson enlisted the help of his fiancée's twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.
After Haley shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories, Hanna, who played alongside her sister at Miami, posted a video of them showing off their respective outfits on TikTok and wrote, "my twin doesn't know she's getting engaged."
As for Hanna, she recently went through what seemed like a tough breakup with new Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck. Haley alluded to her sister's breakup in TikTok video last month entitled “sister knows best."
“It’s not my story to tell," Haley said. "But yeah, I know there is a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”