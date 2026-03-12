Michael Porter Jr.’s Ex Madison Pettis Takes Aim at ‘Psychopath’ in Candid Admission

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is one of the most polarizing players in all of the NBA right now.

While there are differing opinions about whether Porter Jr. has lived up to the hype he once had heading into high school and college, there's no debate that he has some of the most outlandish and potentially offensive comments out of any active athlete.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

More specifically, Porter Jr. has become a villain among women's basketball fans because of a comment he made during his appearance on a January 2024 episode of The Pivot Podcast.

"I know these females [WNBA players] want to get paid more, and they’re very talented. But so is a famous ping-pong player. Like, the best ping pong player is just as talented as the best NBA player. That doesn’t mean that they’re going to get paid the same, because it’s what the people wanna watch," Porter Jr. said.

this wasn’t advocating for women’s hoops at all smh it’s actually insulting https://t.co/bwbJDLixIe pic.twitter.com/NArMYhzTvJ — alexis (@Alexisfromvegas) February 3, 2024

"As much as I understand females wanting the same treatment as men basketball players, it's a different sport. They're not packing out the arenas, obviously, their TV deals aren't the same. So as much as I advocate for women and kind of the equality of the respect of their craft, and all those things, I mean, you can't pay them the same thing," he continued.

"But I do feel like there should be a little way to make a little bit more money because they are very talented."

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Madison Pettis Condemns Ex Michael Porter Jr. While Discussing Past Relationship

Porter Jr. once dated actress Madison Pettis from late 2016 to mid-2017, when Porter Jr. was still playing college basketball at Missouri.

Pettis was the guest on a March 6 episode of the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast and made a powerful comment about Porter Jr.

“My ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath. I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t, like, rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion," Pettis said.

The fact that Pettis called Porter Jr. a "psychopath" is drawing a lot of attention, and could prompt a response from Porter Jr. whenever he's in front of a microphone again.