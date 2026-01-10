NBA trade target Michael Porter Jr. heats up Ice Spice dating rumors in secret way

Michael Porter Jr. might be the hottest name for NBA trade rumors.

For every fan dreaming of a title, the Brooklyn Nets star is at the top of many of their wish lists, with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Chicago Bulls being the teams linked to him the most as the NBA trade deadline is right around the corner on Feb. 5.

RELATED: Tyrese Maxey's pregnant ex Myra Gordon causes stir sitting courtside at 76ers game

Jan. 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) talks to forward Danny Wolf (2) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The former NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets has found his game again, averaging nearly 26 points a game to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. It's being reported that it would take several first-round picks to land the former high school player of the year.

Porter Jr., 27, is also on fire away from the court being linked with rap star Ice Spice, 26, who broke up with former New York Jets two-time All Pro Sauce Gardner last year.

RELATED: GloRilla turns heads in ski bunny fit for bf Brandon Ingram's dramatic Raptors win

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. stealthily appears in Ice Spice's social media post

Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. | Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

RELATED: James Harden's pregnant gf Paije turns heads in dramatic look amid baby drama

After social media detectives had spotted Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, in one of Porter Jr.'s posts recently, and Page Six reported the two were getting cozy at an NYC nightclub together Sunday night, the couple continues playing coy in the "Barbie World" rapper's latest post.

Doing her "Big Guy" dance from her latest single on "The SpongeBob Movie" soundtrack, there is obviously a man behind her.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion's wild boots has Warriors crowd staring for Klay Thompson return

Ice Spice does her viral Big Guy dance with Michael Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/NnL0j8Evz9 — Ice Spice Crave (@lcecrave) January 10, 2026

Based on the tattoo that's exposed on his wrist, that man is Michael Porter Jr.

Taylor Swift's musical buddy and "Karma" collaborator has continued to follow the latest trend from big-time female artists — dating a professional athlete, joining of course Swift and big-name rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B.

Ice Spice | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

While Porter Jr. and Spice have not officially hard launched their relationship, the couple is certainly having fun leaving clues on social media for fans to dissect and scrutinize.

If Porter Jr. is indeed traded, hopefully the long distance won't become a relationship killer for the hot new couple.

Dec. 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) reacts after making a shot against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Barclays Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party