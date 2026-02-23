49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s Team USA Fit Without Pants in Snow Turns Heads

Kristin Juszczyk is used to turning heads during the football season with her San Francisco 49ers inspired fits. Now, the wife of All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk stunned in a Team USA Olympics fit while in the snow.

Like Kyle on the field, Kristin has become a star off of it with her fashion designs that have now spawned a full business with her Off Season brand. She also can crush a game-day look herself likeher all-black stunner vs. the Seahawks, and her crazy shredded-up jacket creation in the Wild Card win over the Eagles.

A typical Kristin Juszczyk game-day fit slay. | Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

She was also seen at Kyle’s 10th consecutive Pro Bowl where she was the star in her outfit.

Kristin goes for gold in Olympics fit

Now, while rooting on USA hockey vs Canada on Sunday, Kristin caused quite the stir with this look in the snow. She wrote, “Let’s go USA!!!!! 🥇🥇

That’s a gold medal look if there ever was one.

It was also a lucky one as the U.S. beat Canada in overtime to win the first gold medal in hockey for the red, white, and blue since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

Juszcycks enjoy offseason fun with 49ers teammates and WAGs

When she’s not turning heads in the snow, Kristin was having fun in Mexico after the football season ended as seen here in this WAGs photo.

Jenna Purdy (right) with 49ers WAGs | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Kyle, meanwhile, was broing out on the golf course.

George Kittle and his Niners buddies | ClaireKittle/Instagram

