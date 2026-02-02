Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Causes Stir in Ab-revealing 'Super Bowl' Workout Fit

It’s officially Super Bowl week. To celebrate it, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael crushed a head-turning game-week workout fit.

The 23-year-old second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has the Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady won it back in 2019. All that stands in his way in Super Bowl LX is the Seattle Seahawks.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maye is also up for the NFL’s MVP award later this week. This season, the QB threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Speaking of MVPs, his wife Ann Michael certainly has been off the field. Her TikTok cooking videos have been inundated with comments, and her fits have turned a lot of heads.

Her fit game also stood out all playoffs long like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom Maye jacket below in the AFC Championship while posing with her hubby in the snow.

Ann Michael posted on Monday morning getting her workout in in. She wrote, “Happy Super Bowl week!!! 🤍🤍“ while flexing her abs.

Ann Michael Maye getting her workout selfie on. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael and the Patriots hope it’s a happy Monday come a week from today following the big game.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Drake and the team departs for Bay Area

The quarterback and the rest of the Patrots held a rally in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gilette Stadium before taking off.

Quarterback Drake Maye speaks to the fans gather for the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX sendoff rally for the team at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They then boarded the plane Cali-bound and landed in San Jose.

Feb 1, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye arrives prior to Super Bowl LX at San Jose Mineta International Airport. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s officially Super Bowl game week.

