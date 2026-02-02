Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Causes Stir in Ab-revealing 'Super Bowl' Workout Fit
It’s officially Super Bowl week. To celebrate it, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael crushed a head-turning game-week workout fit.
The 23-year-old second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has the Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady won it back in 2019. All that stands in his way in Super Bowl LX is the Seattle Seahawks.
Maye is also up for the NFL’s MVP award later this week. This season, the QB threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
Speaking of MVPs, his wife Ann Michael certainly has been off the field. Her TikTok cooking videos have been inundated with comments, and her fits have turned a lot of heads.
Her fit game also stood out all playoffs long like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round, to her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win, to her unreal custom Maye jacket below in the AFC Championship while posing with her hubby in the snow.
Ann Michael posted on Monday morning getting her workout in in. She wrote, “Happy Super Bowl week!!! 🤍🤍“ while flexing her abs.
Ann Michael and the Patriots hope it’s a happy Monday come a week from today following the big game.
The Mayes’ love story:
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
Drake and the team departs for Bay Area
The quarterback and the rest of the Patrots held a rally in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gilette Stadium before taking off.
They then boarded the plane Cali-bound and landed in San Jose.
It’s officially Super Bowl game week.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.