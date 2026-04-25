Morgan Riddle Ends Relationship With Taylor Fritz As New Detail Emerges

One of the most wholesome couples in tennis over the past half-decade has been American star Taylor Fritz and his social media influencer girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

These two began dating in 2020, about a year after Fritz divorced professional tennis player Raquel Pedraza. And both Fritz and Riddle benefited from this pairing, as Fritz became well-known in pop culture while Riddle became a leading influencer in the tennis WAG space.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

However, while the pair were going strong earlier this year, some rumors about their potential split surfaced earlier this month. The @usopenbeyondthebaseline Instagram account made an April 6 post that featured a photo of the couple and was captioned, "DUMPED: Sourced say that Taylor Fritz has DUMPED his longtime [girlfriend] Morgan Riddle".

While Riddle initially seemed to shut these claims down by commenting on this post and writing, "@taylor_fritz damn did you know about this?? 🤣🤣," some fans weren't entirely convinced.

And that was just the start. On April 23, the @deuxmoi Instagram account made a post that was captioned, "On April 7 Morgan Riddle shot down the Taylor Fritz breakup rumors but fans are not convinced. Please note this email was anonymously submitted and cannot be verified."

The subject line of that email added a claim that Fritz had recently been spotted on Raya, which is an exclusive dating app meant for celebrities. And one of the top comments on the post was from user @sarahbryanne, who wrote, "Saw him on Raya!!!" before confirming she had allegedly seen him on there a few days ago.

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz Breakup Rumors Confirmed

And on April 25, confirmation of Riddle and Fritz's split was confirmed by an article from PEOPLE. The article wrote, "After nearly six years together, Riddle ended the relationship with the tennis star, a source tells PEOPLE."

The fact that Riddle broke up with Fritz, as opposed to the opposite, is a new detail in this story, given the initial rumors that it had been Fritz who broke up with her.

Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Regardless, this is a sad day for many tennis fans who have grown fond of Riddle in recent years. It remains to be seen whether Riddle will remain around the tennis world, but it's hard to imagine that these two will want to see each other constantly after their long-term relationship ended.

It will also be interesting to see how Fritz fares when he returns to the court, as he's currently sidelined with an injury.