Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle Breakup Rumors Resurface After New Accusations

While there are plenty of popular couples in the tennis world, none might be more popular in the United States than the relationship between Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle.

Fritz (who withdrew from the Madrid Open that's taking place this weekend) is the world's No. 7-ranked player, according to the ATP, which makes him one of the sport's biggest names. But Riddle, who is a superstar on social media, is arguably an even bigger name than him at this point.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

These two have been together since 2020. They started dating around a year after Fritz finalized his divorce from professional tennis player Raquel Pedraza (which lasted from 2016 to 2019), with whom Fritz has a son named Jordan.

Since then, both Fritz and Riddle's popularity has grown immensely. Fritz has become well-known in pop culture because of Riddle's prominence, and Riddle has become a major fashion influencer in the tennis space because she's almost always present at Fritz's matches.

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, there might be a chance that Riddle is never seen at one of Fritz's matches again. This is because breakup rumors have been circulating about the couple over the past month or so.

One example of this came when the @usopenbeyondthebaseline Instagram account made an April 6 post that featured a photo of the couple and was captioned, "DUMPED: Sourced say that Taylor Fritz has DUMPED his longtime Taylor Riddle".

However, Riddle seemed to shut these claims down by commenting on this post and writing, "@taylor_fritz damn did you know about this?? 🤣🤣".

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz Breakup Rumors Return After Dating App Allegations

While Riddle seemed to claim these rumors were a joking matter a couple of weeks ago, that hasn't stopped the rumors from continuing.

A recent example of this was a post made by the @deuxmoi Instagram account on April 23, which made a post that was captioned, "On April 7 Morgan Riddle shot down the Taylor Fritz breakup rumors but fans are not convinced. Please note this email was anonymously submitted and cannot be verified."

The email in question wrote, "Tennis Star, Taylor Fritz has officially broken things off with his long term GF, Morgan Riddle. My BFF is seeing one of his physios and can confirm they broke up".

The subject of that email included a claim that Fritz has been spotted on Raya, which is an exclusive dating app meant for celebrities. What's more, Instagram user @sarahbryanne commented on the post and wrote, "Saw him on Raya!!!"

Of course, there's no way to confirm any of these rumors. But it's worth keeping an eye on whether Riddle is at the next tennis tournament Fritz competes in.