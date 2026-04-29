Morgan Riddle Flaunts 'Fun' Side of Breakup With Taylor Fritz

While the Madrid Open is currently taking place, the biggest story in the tennis world right now isn't something that's happening on the court.

It's the fact that USA tennis star Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have broken up. This was confirmed through an April 25 article from PEOPLE, which conveyed that Riddle decided to break up with Fritz after being together for the past six years.

There had been rumors that the two were going their separate ways earlier this month, but seeing it confirmed in this way was still jarring for tennis fans, especially because Riddle had become such a staple within the community.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Both Riddle and Fritz have been active on social media since news of their breakup was confirmed. For Fritz, this meant an Instagram story post of him smiling alongside Mark Wahlberg, Miles Teller, and Kygo at a beach club in Miami, Florida.

Riddle has addressed the breakup more openly. She did so with an Instagram post on April 25 that showed she had moved to New York City (away from Los Angeles, where Fritz is located). The post included photos of moving boxes, a teary-eyed Riddle, and a selfie of her wearing a shirt that said, "World's Best Ex-Girlfriend".

Morgan Riddle Mentions Taylor Fritz Breakup During New Purse Haul

Given that Riddle is mainly a fashion influencer on social media, it wasn't surprising to see that she did some retail therapy in the wake of this split.

This was shown with an Instagram post Riddle made on April 29, which featured her showing off a new bag she had bought. The in-text caption was, "brought a bag instead of a couch," suggesting that her first purchase in her New York City apartment was the purse, rather than something more practical for her apartment.

The post's caption was, "make breakups fun again 🤏🏻🤏🏻🤏🏻" suggesting that Riddle is justifying this purchase with the personal turmoil she's going through.

One can't blame Riddle for what might have been an impulse purchase, as her life has probably been thrown upside down over the past week or so. Moving across the country is stressful enough in and of itself, not to mention that it happened as the byproduct of a long-term relationship coming to a close.

Fritz is currently sidelined because of knee tendinitis, which makes his status for next month's French Open up in the air. Regardless of whether he plays in France, Riddle won't be there watching.