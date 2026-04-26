Taylor Fritz All Smiles in First Public Appearance After Morgan Riddle Breakup

The tennis world was thrown into a state of collective shock on April 25, when news broke that USA tennis star Taylor Fritz and his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, had broken up after about six years together.

Well, some people were shocked. Others had seen this coming, or at least had suspected that something was awry with the couple after several rumors that had been surfacing over the past few weeks.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On April 6, the @usopenbeyondthebaseline Instagram account made a post that was captioned, "DUMPED: Sourced say that Taylor Fritz has DUMPED his longtime Morgan Riddle".

Riddle commented on this post, saying, "@taylor_fritz damn did you know about this?? 🤣🤣," which convinced many that there was no truth to the claim.

But another rumor surfaced a few weeks later that not only had Fritz and Riddle broken up, but Riddle had moved to New York City from LA, and Fritz was already back on a dating app. Again, this caught a lot of attention, but there still wasn't enough evidence to know what was actually going on.

It's still unconfirmed whether Fritz is indeed on a dating app. But what's for sure is that the couple is broken up and Riddle did move to New York, which she revealed in an April 25 Instagram post that had the Big Apple as the location.

One photo in the post showed Riddle crying, and another showed a bunch of moving boxes.

It was on brand for Riddle to post something related to the breakup, as her job is to document her life for better or for worse. However, since Fritz is a professional athlete who treats his social media account like a business, the fact that he liked Riddle's post was perhaps all fans could expect in terms of him addressing the relationship change.

Taylor Fritz Steps Out with Mark Wahlberg After Morgan Riddle Breakup

That being said, there was a lot of interest in when Fritz would next appear in public, given that he's currently not competing in tennis because of an injury.

And the answer was revealed on April 25, when he posted an Instagram story smiling alongside actors Mark Wahlberg and Miles Teller, plus DJ Kygo, at the Palm Tree Beach Club in Miami, Florida.

The same photo of this group together was also included in an Instagram post that the club posted on April 26, on the third slide.

Granted, just because Fritz is smiling here doesn't mean he isn't feeling the emotions of the breakup. But it's still interesting to see.