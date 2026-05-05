Morgan Riddle Masks 'Heartbreak' in All-Pink Workout Fit After Taylor Fritz Breakup
While almost all of the world's best tennis players will be taking their talents to France for Roland Garros (aka the French Open) later this month, at least one of the world's most prominent tennis WAGs won't be around.
This is Morgan Riddle, as news broke late last month that she and USA tennis star Taylor Fritz broke up after having spent the past six years together. In fact, an article from PEOPLE conveyed that it was Riddle who ended things with Fritz, despite rumors earlier in the month that it was the opposite.
It remains to be seen whether Fritz will even be competing in France, given that he's still nursing chronic right-knee tendinitis. But Riddle won't be there regardless. In fact, she wasted no time moving out of Los Angeles (where she and Fritz had been living) to New York City.
Riddle isn't afraid of showing her emotions on social media, as that's part of her job as an influencer. The same can't be said for Fritz, however, as he prefers to keep his social media accounts professional.
He did repost an Instagram story of himself alongside several A-list actors (such as Mark Wahlberg) at a beach club called the Palm Tree in Miami, Florida, shortly after his and Riddle's breakup news.
Morgan Riddle Admits to 'Heartbreak' In Post After Taylor Fritz Breakup
While Riddle may still be in her feelings, this isn't keeping her from being active on social media. She was making a flurry of posts during the F1 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, and she also dropped a post on May 4 that's turning heads.
The post showed Riddle wearing an all-pink working fit with sunglasses, along with a giant pink bag. The post was captioned, "turns out heartbreak pairs well with caffeine :) #EnergyForLife".
The post was a paid advertisement with Storm Energy, but that doesn't take away from Riddle getting honest with the caption (which was almost certainly written by her).
Perhaps Fritz will address how he's feeling at some point, but it likely wouldn't happen through a social media post. Maybe he'll appear on a podcast or a reporter will decide to broach the subject before or after a tennis match.
One has to imagine that Fritz is feeling heartbroken as well, given how long he and Riddle were together. He just isn't going to admit that with an Instagram post.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.