Morgan Riddle Masks 'Heartbreak' in All-Pink Workout Fit After Taylor Fritz Breakup

While almost all of the world's best tennis players will be taking their talents to France for Roland Garros (aka the French Open) later this month, at least one of the world's most prominent tennis WAGs won't be around.

This is Morgan Riddle, as news broke late last month that she and USA tennis star Taylor Fritz broke up after having spent the past six years together. In fact, an article from PEOPLE conveyed that it was Riddle who ended things with Fritz, despite rumors earlier in the month that it was the opposite.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

It remains to be seen whether Fritz will even be competing in France, given that he's still nursing chronic right-knee tendinitis. But Riddle won't be there regardless. In fact, she wasted no time moving out of Los Angeles (where she and Fritz had been living) to New York City.

Riddle isn't afraid of showing her emotions on social media, as that's part of her job as an influencer. The same can't be said for Fritz, however, as he prefers to keep his social media accounts professional.

He did repost an Instagram story of himself alongside several A-list actors (such as Mark Wahlberg) at a beach club called the Palm Tree in Miami, Florida, shortly after his and Riddle's breakup news.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Morgan Riddle Admits to 'Heartbreak' In Post After Taylor Fritz Breakup

While Riddle may still be in her feelings, this isn't keeping her from being active on social media. She was making a flurry of posts during the F1 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, and she also dropped a post on May 4 that's turning heads.

The post showed Riddle wearing an all-pink working fit with sunglasses, along with a giant pink bag. The post was captioned, "turns out heartbreak pairs well with caffeine :) #EnergyForLife".

The post was a paid advertisement with Storm Energy, but that doesn't take away from Riddle getting honest with the caption (which was almost certainly written by her).

Perhaps Fritz will address how he's feeling at some point, but it likely wouldn't happen through a social media post. Maybe he'll appear on a podcast or a reporter will decide to broach the subject before or after a tennis match.

One has to imagine that Fritz is feeling heartbroken as well, given how long he and Riddle were together. He just isn't going to admit that with an Instagram post.