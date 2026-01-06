Olympic star Chloe Kim has sweet post for bf Myles Garrett's exposing guilty pleasure

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim is surely deep in training for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, which begins in exactly one month from January 6. However, that hasn't kept her from supporting her NFL superstar boyfriend, Myles Garrett.

Kim and Garrett made waves when they went public with their relationship last year. Since then, Kim has been seen along the sidelines of many Cleveland Browns games (which included one display of hilarious PDA), the team that Garrett is currently playing for. And since Garrett's Browns squad isn't making the playoffs, there's a good chance he'll be present to see Kim going for gold once again at the Olympics next month.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani for big Steelers decision

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks on to the field after a timeout in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the meantime, Garrett is surely still basking in what was a record-breaking individual season. After signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension with Cleveland back in March, Garrett went on to break the NFL's single-season sack record, with 23.

Jan. 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This is a massive accomplishment for the league's best defensive edge rusher and proves that the Browns' investment in him was worthwhile.

Chloe Kim celebrates Myles Garrett's sack record with wholesome social media post

Chloe Kim | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It didn't take Chloe Kim long to commemorate her boyfriend's achievement, as she made an Instagram story post on January 4 that showed Garrett smiling for the camera and holding a cinnamon roll.

"Proud of you!!!" Kim wrote in the caption. She also added, “Baking u all the cinnamon rolls your heart desires !! ♥️".

RELATED: Pete Carroll firing means Raiders will pay ex-coaches insane amount next season

Chloe Kim's January 4 Instagram post. | Instagram/@chloekim

Given that Garrett is a world-class athlete who's in incredible shape, it's hard to imagine that he indulges in too many cinnamon rolls during the NFL season. However, if there was ever a moment that was deserving of a guilty indulgence, it's setting a prestigious NFL record.

Chloe Kim | IMAGO / Starface

Not to mention that Garrett's season is now over. This means that there might be plenty more cinnamon rolls for him in the near future. Then again, Kim will be busy with the Olympics, which means she might not have time for baking.

Jul. 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring