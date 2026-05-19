Nate Diaz's Girlfriend Misty Brown Shares Reaction to TKO Loss vs Mike Perry

Where there were several very compelling fights on the MMA card that Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) produced on May 16, none got more fanfare than the co-main event bout between Nate Diaz and Mike Perry.

This was because Diaz is one of the most popular figures in combat sports history. He's a cult-like hero because of his carefree attitude, unapologetic personality, and reckless yet resilient fighting style. Add this on to the fact that Diaz is based in Stockton, California, which is relatively close to his fight's Los Angeles location, and it isn't a surprise that a huge portion of the fans in attendance on Saturday night were there to support him instead of the other big names on the card like Ronda Rousey and Francis Ngannou.

Nate Diaz speaks at the press conference | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

However, this support didn't amount to success in the cage for Diaz. He was thoroughly dominated by Mike Perry, and the fight was called after just two rounds because Diaz had a nasty cut on his forehead that was leaking into his eye.

Therefore, the bout was scored a TKO victory in favor of Perry. But outcomes aside, nobody can claim that Diaz looked good in the fight. He seemed slow, wasn't punching hard, and looked reluctant to engage overall.

Nate Diaz is leaking blood EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/1FhhsKwWlm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 17, 2026

Nate Diaz's Partner Misty Brown Shows Him Love After Disappointing Loss

While Diaz is notoriously private about his social life, those who have been following his career and life know that he has been with Misty Brown for a long time.

Neither posts much about each other on social media. But they've been together for years and have multiple children together. One of these is a daughter named Nikayla, who was born in 2018. And the other is another daughter who was born in 2022, whose name isn't public.

Nate Diaz's daughter doing his signature flex on the crowd cam is absolutely legendary pic.twitter.com/gA5Ivxdf3j — Wild Media (@WildMediaOnly) May 17, 2026

While Brown's social media channels are private, Diaz shared a post she made in support of him after the fight on May 18 to his Instagram story. The post (which initially came from @mistyblondie22) showed Diaz and Brown embracing, and it was captioned, "Love you dogg!! @natediaz209".

Props to Brown for being willing to support Diaz in this way, if only because she doesn't seem all that comfortable sharing her life on social media. It will be interesting to see what Diaz does with his career after this, considering that he's far removed from his prime but is clearly still keen to compete.