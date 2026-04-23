NFL Draft Prospect Jeremiyah Love's Marriage Plan From Notre Dame Resurfaces

Former Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 23.

In fact, some experts have Love going as early as No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals, which would be one of the earliest draft picks for a running back in recent memory. But regardless of where he ends up, whichever team selects him should expect to get a franchise cornerstone at a premium position.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love's Comments About Marriage Resurface Before NFL Draft

Love will be on a lot of people's minds on Thursday. And it also seems that love is on Love's mind, given the comments he made about his desire to get married last November.

Love spoke with the Daily Citizen about his teammate, tight end Eli Raridon (who married his high school sweetheart last year), for an article that was published on November 25, 2025.

“I love Eli. You know, he’s married and sets the standard outside of football. I want to get married in a couple of years or so," Love said.

Running back Jeremiyah Love | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Major props to Love for being so candid about his desire to find love and get married. This also raises the question about his relationship status and how far along he is in the journey of having that special someone he wants to marry in the relatively near future.

As it currently stands, there are no indications that Love is dating anybody. Some places have suggested that he's seeing someone, but those aren't verified. However, Love potentially showing up to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh with someone on his arm today would speak volumes and surely make major waves.

Love isn't the only top draft prospect who seems to be single. Fernando Mendoza, who the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to take with the No. 1 pick, was asked why he doesn't have a girlfriend back in January and said, "At this point, I've got to limit all the distractions.... Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting now.

"If I have a girlfriend, I’d give her my all. That means, from 6 to 9 PM, [I'd] go hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something. Rather than picking up dinner on the way back from class and watching an extra film for the game week," he added.

VIDEO: Fernando Mendoza talking about not having a girlfriend.



“I don’t have time for a girlfriend.If I have one, I’d give her my all—from 6 to 9 PM hanging out, getting dinner—instead of grabbing food quick and watching extra film to reach the NFL.”



👀https://t.co/aEl3KCHfiw https://t.co/MU40XADCiG — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 22, 2026

Perhaps Mendoza and Love's love stories will change once they establish themselves in the league.