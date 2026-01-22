Fernando Mendoza’s Girlfriend Status Resurfaces Prepping for NFL Draft

The Indiana Hoosiers football team is still fresh off their first NCAA national championship after they defeated the Miami Hurricanes by a score of 27-21 on January 19.

Quite frankly, there's no way that the Hoosiers would have made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship without their star quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. They certainly wouldn't have been able to beat Miami without the heroic effort the Heisman Trophy winner produced on Monday night.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza shares emotional hug with mom Elsa after Indiana beats Miami

Given that Mendoza is now a legend on Indiana's campus and has an extremely bright future ahead of him, one would assume that he would have no issue finding a girlfriend or a partner if he so desired.

However, the fact that Mendoza remains single suggests that he doesn't think having a partner is worth his time right now.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza's aunt causes stir yet again celebrating Indiana's TD vs. Miami

Fernando Mendoza's Past Stance on Girlfriends Resurfaces Before NFL Draft

An interview from when Mendoza was still at Cal Berkeley, where he speaks about why he was still single, has resurfaced on social media on January 21.

“I know myself. And I would say that in such a short period of time, if I have a really good next two years, I can make it to the NFL, and I believe that I will make it to the NFL," Mendoza said when asked why he didn't have a girlfriend, per an @MLFootball.

Indiana'ss Fernando Mendoza speaks at the champions press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza embraces full nerd mode with bold claim before Indiana vs Oregon

"However, at this point, I've got to limit all the distractions.... Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting now.... If I have a girlfriend, I’d give her my all. That means, from 6 to 9 PM, [I'd] go hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something. Rather than picking up dinner on the way back from class and watching an extra film for the game week," he continued.

VIDEO: Fernando Mendoza talking about not having a girlfriend.



“I don’t have time for a girlfriend.If I have one, I’d give her my all—from 6 to 9 PM hanging out, getting dinner—instead of grabbing food quick and watching extra film to reach the NFL.”



👀pic.twitter.com/aEl3KCHfiw https://t.co/MU40XADCiG — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 22, 2026

This decision clearly worked out for Mendoza.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama