Fernando Mendoza’s Girlfriend Status Resurfaces Prepping for NFL Draft
The Indiana Hoosiers football team is still fresh off their first NCAA national championship after they defeated the Miami Hurricanes by a score of 27-21 on January 19.
Quite frankly, there's no way that the Hoosiers would have made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship without their star quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. They certainly wouldn't have been able to beat Miami without the heroic effort the Heisman Trophy winner produced on Monday night.
Given that Mendoza is now a legend on Indiana's campus and has an extremely bright future ahead of him, one would assume that he would have no issue finding a girlfriend or a partner if he so desired.
However, the fact that Mendoza remains single suggests that he doesn't think having a partner is worth his time right now.
Fernando Mendoza's Past Stance on Girlfriends Resurfaces Before NFL Draft
An interview from when Mendoza was still at Cal Berkeley, where he speaks about why he was still single, has resurfaced on social media on January 21.
“I know myself. And I would say that in such a short period of time, if I have a really good next two years, I can make it to the NFL, and I believe that I will make it to the NFL," Mendoza said when asked why he didn't have a girlfriend, per an @MLFootball.
"However, at this point, I've got to limit all the distractions.... Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting now.... If I have a girlfriend, I’d give her my all. That means, from 6 to 9 PM, [I'd] go hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something. Rather than picking up dinner on the way back from class and watching an extra film for the game week," he continued.
This decision clearly worked out for Mendoza.
