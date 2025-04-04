NFL first-round prospect Jaxson Dart flexes private-jet life in photo dump
Jaxson Dart has impressed scouts and worked his way to a consensus first-round NFL draft pick. Soon, he will be worth multi-millions when he signs with whichever team picks him this month and he can lead a baller lifestyle. Even though he’s not picked yet, he flexed a sweet private-jet life.
Dart, out of the Ole Miss Rebels, just impressed on his Pro Day — even if Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called him out for missing his next-day workout. Dart started his college career with the USC Trojans before transferring to the Rebels for the 2022 season. He threw for 4279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in his senior season.
Even Pat McAfee is super high on Dart:
Dart dropped a big photo dump on Instagram and showed off a “Home Alone 2” vibe where Macaulay Culkin‘s character Kevin is living it up on dad’s dime while in New York.
He also flexed a pretty sweet private jet.
Not bad for a 21 year old. Dart does have an NIL worth of $1.8 million, according to On3, so he’s doing just fine even before the NFL. No doubt, there will be more future private jets in the NFL QB’s future.