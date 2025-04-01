The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin trolls Texas with Arch Manning transfer joke gone too far

The Ole Miss football coach is always the jokester and reposts an April Fool’s prank that’s sure to make a lot of Longhorns fans unhappy.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.

Lane Kiffin is the ultimate jokester, and on April 1 he amplified an April Fool’s social media prank that was sure to upset every Texas Longhorns fan.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach is known for pranks and funny TikTok bits with his daughter Landry, 20, like him opening the Amex bill and seeing all her spending, and the time he wore the fit she wanted for Christmas. He even showed off her text message in a hilarious March Madness bracket exchange gone wrong.

He also loves to call out people like quarterback Jaxson Dart for missing his workout following his Ole Miss Pro Day, or his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin and son Knox, 17, saying he’d “crush” them in a class.

Anything goes for Lane on social media, but he totally was licking his chops on April Fool’s Day. First, there was a post he’d be a new instructor at Landry’s pilates classes.

Then, there was him reposting a picture of Texas quarterback Arch Manning with the word “TRANSFERRING” on it in big caps from Barstool Sports.

The original post captioned it, “BREAKING: Texas QB Arch Manning Is Expected To Commit To Ole Miss After Announcing His Intention To Enter The Transfer Portal.”

While Ole Miss fans would be jumping for joy, this may cause some Longhorns fans to spit out their Texas BBQ. Funny, yet not funny that he’d also put it on his social.

Manning is one of the most sought-after recruits ever and appears ready to lead Texas to the football promised land after a successful freshman campaign as a backup.

Good one, Barstool, but made even crazier by Lane Kiffin.

