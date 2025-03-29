Lane Kiffin calls out QB Jaxson Dart morning after impressive Ole Miss Pro Day
Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin has been on quite the offseason workout kick including with his son Knox and his former quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is preparing for the NFL.
Coach Kiffin hasn’t been afraid to call out Knox and Dart about working out while showing off his jacked arms — he even called out he’s ex-wife Layla Kiffin saying, “Bet I crush you.”
With several teams swooning over the former USC Trojans transfer who threw for 4279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in his senior season, Dart is trying to solidify himself as a first-round pick in the NFL draft. On Friday, he held his Ole Miss Pro Day where he impressed.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry has Ole Miss shout-out in pilates fit
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin trolls daughter Landry's crazy spending habits in her TikTok
On Saturday morning, coach Kiffin was trolling Dart for not showing up to an intense workout routine.
The kid just had his pro day, coach. Give him a break to take one day off after the performance he put on under your tutelage. That’s just Kiffin trolling Dart how he usually does, though.
Lane needs to focus now on grooming the next great Rebels quarterback at Ole Miss as spring football is right around the corner. Meanwhile, Dart looks to be headed off the board early in April’s draft. A missed Saturday workout certainly won’t change that.