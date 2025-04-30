NFL star Baker Mayfield has amazing gesture for new Buccaneers teammate Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was so thrilled to be getting a new weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft that he gave rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka quite the welcome.
With the 19th overall pick, the Bucs selected Egbuka out of the Ohio State Buckeyes, giving Mayfield even more threats with receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who is expected to return after a nasty leg injury at the end of the season.
The former Oklahoma Sooners star Mayfield threw for 4500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions on the way to the Pro Bowl. The Bucs made the playoffs, but lost in the Wild Card round to the Washington Commanders.
With their newest edition Egbuka, they’ll be a scary offense. Egbuka had 81 catches for 1011 yards and 10 touchdowns last season while helping Ohio State win the national championship.
Mayfield is certainly thrilled to have him, and picked up his newest teammate and his family to take them out for brunch/lunch in an awesome gesture.
“(Mayfield) immediately asked for Emeka's number and he said, 'when is he getting in?” Bucs GM Jason Licht told Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We flew in Emeka and his family on Friday. On Saturday morning, Baker and his wife picked them all up and took them all to brunch.”
That’s awsome. Egbuka shouldn’t get used that treatment, though, because as a rookie he’s probably going to get stuck with a team bill at some point.
It’s all good, though, as Egbuka is projected to sign a four-year, $18.1 million rookie contract.
Good luck to the rookie in Tampa Bay — he’s already off to a great start.
