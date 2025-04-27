Dolphins pick Quinn Ewers’ gf Mady Barnes has sweet message, photo after NFL draft
Quinn Ewers had to wait until the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s now with the Miami Dolphins. His girlfriend Madelyn “Mady” Barnes shared the sweet moment with her man, and had a touching message and photo with him after.
Ewers turned down millions of dollars in the college football transfer portal as Arch Manning is set to take over for the Texas Longhorns, and instead opted for the draft. For a while, it looked like he might not get selected at all.
RELATED: Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks even more crazy when Dolphins call
The quarterback was quite the weapon for Steve Sarkisian and Texas, throwing for 3472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
During the draft, Ewers went viral for the insane room he was in covered in big-game hunting trophies. But he finally got his moment and his girlfriend since 2023 was there to share his it with him. She said, “So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You're the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I'm so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams GO DOLPHINS!! 🐬🧡” She added,
“Miami ain't ready 👏🏻😎💃🏻” and posted the below picture.
RELATED: Browns pick Mason Graham’s girlfriend reveals full stunning dress at 2025 NFL Draft
Ewers commented on the post, “Love you sugar!”
Barnes has documented their relationship since they went IG official, and while she’s from Texas, she goes to school at rival Oklahoma. That’s true love they could overcome that!
The couple will now enjoy Miami in their next chapter together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win