Nick and Joey Bosa’s Mom Cheryl Doubles Down on Failed 49ers Recruiting Attempt

Two of the greatest edge rushers in football hail from the same family. These are the Bosa brothers, Nick and Joey.

Joey Bosa is the older brother. He's 30 years old, was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and has 77 career sacks and 22 forced fumbles in his 10-season NFL career. Bosa spent his entire career with the Chargers' franchise before joining the Buffalo Bills in free agency last offseason.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nick Bosa is 28 years old, was the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, and has tallied 64.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in his seven-season NFL career, all of which have come with the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 (the third torn ACL of his football career) and had to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

But the hope is that Bosa will be fully healthy by the start of next year, and should be a key piece in San Francisco becoming Super Bowl contenders once again.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

While both Bosa brothers attended Ohio State University, they were never on the team together. Joey played from 2013 to 2015, while Nick played from 2016 to 2018. They did, however, play one season of high school football together.

This has not been enough for Cheryl Bosa, Nick and Joey's mom. She has made it clear in the past that she wanted Joey to join the 49ers, which still have Nick under contract. However, Nick and the 49ers agreed to convert $21.47 million of Bosa's 2026 salary into a signing bonus, which reduced his cap hit this year by $17.17 million.

NFL San Francisco 49ers defensive Nick Bosa | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

This opens up more space for the 49ers to pursue free agents this offseason. And Cheryl Bosa has one free agent in mind for the team.

Joey Bosa’s Mom Cheryl Makes 49ers Preference Clear With Social Post

On March 14, Cheryl Bosa posted an edited photo of Nick and Joey wearing 49ers jerseys next to each other on her Instagram account.

Nick Bosa's mom posted this edit with his brother Joey in a 49ers uniform on her Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/4vOx1xFmMu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 15, 2026

This is not the first time that Cheryl has done this, as she tried the same tactic last offseason, before Joey signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Perhaps the 49ers will decide to pursue Joey and allow him to reunite with his brother, Nick, which would surely make Cheryl overjoyed. Regardless, Joey's free agency is a storyline to follow this NFL offseason.