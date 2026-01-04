Nick Bosa's gf Ella causes stir in pink '97' fit with injured 49ers star in ugly loss

Well the San Francisco 49ers will have to pack their suitcases for the NFL playoffs if they want to reach the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

With the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye on the line for the NFC, their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks dominated with their elite defense, bottling up the on-fire Niners offense to only three points in a 13-3 loss.

NFL San Francisco 49ers defensive Nick Bosa | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

San Francisco fans were lamenting their star players being out for the showdown, and as if ESPN was rubbing it in, the broadcast kept cutting to superstar defensive end Nick Bosa, who is out for the year after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year made the most headlines lately off the field by hard launching his new girlfriend, TikTok model Ella Ailiff, after the speculated relationship with country star Megan Moroney was dismissed entirely when Moroney made it clear she was very much single.

Nick Bosa hard launches his relationship with TikTok model Ella Ailiff | Nick Bosa/TikTok

Ailiff, who is a model, influencer, and matcha entrepreneur, has been by Bosa's side the last couple of weeks when the 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler has been shown in his suite rooting for his squad.

Nick Bosa hard launches his relationship with TikTok model Ella Ailiff | Nick Bosa/TikTok

Tonight Ailiff caused a stir in a custom hot-pink 49ers No. 97 baseball jersey, jeans, and black boots, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Ella Ailiff | Ella Ailiff/Instagram

As much as the Niners Faithful blamed all of their injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball with Bosa and Fred Warner out for the year, this team will go as far as their offense.

And tonight, there were no Brock Purdy "Dougie" celebrations.

Luckily Ailiff was one of the winners with her unique fit.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) awaits his turn during pass rushing drills during the second day of training camp. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

