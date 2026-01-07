Nick Bosa’s girlfriend Ella signals big relationship step with 49ers star

The fact that the San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-5 record is impressive, given that they had to play most of the season without one of their best defensive players.

Nick Bosa, who is one of the best edge rushers in the world, suffered a torn ACL back in Week 3 (which is the third torn ACL of his football career) and is sidelined for the rest of this season.

RELATED: Who is 49ers star Nick Bosa's new girlfriend Ella Ailiff after Megan Moroney diss?

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While Bosa hasn't been able to compete on the football field, he has still been winning in his personal life. The 28-year-old went public with TikTok model Ella Ailiff (who is estimated to be around 20 years old) recently, as the two have seemed inseparable as Bosa recovers and rehabs from the brutal knee injury.

Nick Bosa hard launches his relationship with TikTok model Ella Ailiff | Nick Bosa/TikTok

Nick Bosa’s girlfriend flaunts getting serious with 49ers star before Eagles game

49ers fans are still lamenting the fact that their beloved team was beaten by the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 13-3 last weekend, which gave the Seahawks the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, while the 49ers have to head to the East Coach to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming weekend.

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether Bosa will be traveling with his team this weekend, In the mean time, Ailiff showed love to her boyfriend with a wholesome collage of photos that she posted on her Instagram story on January 6.

Ella Ailiff's Instagram story on January 6. | Instagram/@ellaailiff

The collage shows the two posing for several selfies along with more wholesome photos in front of gorgeous views, presumably in the San Francisco Bay Area. It's clear the couple is going strong, and this Instagram post shows things are getting more serious between Bosa and Ailiff.

Given that it's expected to be about 50 degrees with high winds in Philadelphia this weekend, one couldn't blame Bosa for wanting to stay cuddled up in California with Ailiff instead of joining his team.

Ella Ailiff | Ella Ailiff/TikTok

