Olympic champ Gabby Thomas stuns in elegant red dress for prestigious honor
Gabby Thomas captivated the country and the entire world after a remarkable run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA track and field star won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter relay.
After becoming an Olympic champion, Thomas has been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and evenflexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.
But she was also making an impact. This week, Thomas received a presitigious honor at the TIME Impact Dinner where she was named to "The Closers" list, featuring 25 Black leaders who are dedicated to fighting inequality.
Gabby pulled up to the event in a stunning, elegant red dress that had everyone turning their heads.
Gabby has not only made her impact felt as an athlete, but also off of the track.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
There is no denying she is a real-life superwoman.
