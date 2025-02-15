The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas stuns in elegant red dress for prestigious honor

Gabby Thomas turned heads at the TIME Impact Dinner in a beautiful red dress while being named to a prestigious list.

Josh Sanchez

USA track star Gabby Thomas celebrates after the women s 4X400m relay final of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
USA track star Gabby Thomas celebrates after the women s 4X400m relay final of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. / IMAGO / Xinhua

Gabby Thomas captivated the country and the entire world after a remarkable run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA track and field star won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter relay.

After becoming an Olympic champion, Thomas has been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and evenflexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.

But she was also making an impact. This week, Thomas received a presitigious honor at the TIME Impact Dinner where she was named to "The Closers" list, featuring 25 Black leaders who are dedicated to fighting inequality.

MORE: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ESPN College GameDay

Gabby pulled up to the event in a stunning, elegant red dress that had everyone turning their heads.

MORE: Gabby Thomas rocks miniskirt, cowgirl boot combo at F1 race in Austin

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas / Instagram

Gabby has not only made her impact felt as an athlete, but also off of the track.

MORE: Gabby Thomas' toned abs shine in crop top New Balance fit

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Gabby Thomas
GabbyThomas/Instagram

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

There is no denying she is a real-life superwoman.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion