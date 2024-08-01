The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USA track star Gabby Thomas ready to shine bright in run for gold in Paris

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas is preparing to hit the track for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Get to know the Team USA star.

Josh Sanchez

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the semifinals of the women’s 200 meter dash during day eight of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Friday, June 28, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the semifinals of the women’s 200 meter dash during day eight of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Friday, June 28, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gabby Thomas is gearing up for her run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after earning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m in her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Thomas is favored to win gold in the 200m in Paris, and has run the fastest 200m time (21.78 seconds) in the world this year.

The 27-year-old is a late-bloomer in track, but is at the top of the game.

Thomas will begin competing in the 200m when the first rounds begin on Sunday morning, and she's excited to hit the ground running.

While she excels in the sport, Thomas is a fascinating person off of the track.

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

Gabby Thomas, USA track and field, Paris Olympics
Apr 16, 2024; New York, New York, USA; U.S. Olympic athlete Gabby Thomas poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Gabby Thomas, USA track and field, Paris Olympics
Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Gabby Thomas celebrates her win in the women’s 200 meter final during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials. / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Gabby Thomas, USA track and field, Paris Olympics
Gabby Thomas, running for New Balance, runs in the 100-meter dash on the final day of the 96th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Saturday, March 30, 2024 in Austin at Mike A. Meyers Track and Soccer Stadium. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics kick into full swing on Friday, August 2, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, and run through Sunday, August 11, the final day of the Summer Games.

All of the events will air on the NBA family of networks, with live streaming on Peacock every step of the way.

Josh Sanchez

