USA track star Gabby Thomas ready to shine bright in run for gold in Paris
Gabby Thomas is gearing up for her run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after earning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m in her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Thomas is favored to win gold in the 200m in Paris, and has run the fastest 200m time (21.78 seconds) in the world this year.
The 27-year-old is a late-bloomer in track, but is at the top of the game.
Thomas will begin competing in the 200m when the first rounds begin on Sunday morning, and she's excited to hit the ground running.
While she excels in the sport, Thomas is a fascinating person off of the track.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
Track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics kick into full swing on Friday, August 2, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, and run through Sunday, August 11, the final day of the Summer Games.
All of the events will air on the NBA family of networks, with live streaming on Peacock every step of the way.
