Gabby Thomas rocks miniskirt, cowgirl boot combo at F1 race in Austin
Olympic champion Gabby Thomas has had a busy weekend in Austin.
Thomas made an appearance on ESPN College GameDay ahead of Saturday night's showdown between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
24 hours later, the track and field star was back on television with an appearance at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 taking place at the Circuit of the Americas.
Gabby was spotted on pit row in another stunning fit, this time bringing her Texas flair with some cowgirl boots.
It marks the 12th time the race has been held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship.
Defending champion Max Verstappen is the current points leader, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Gabby was interviewed ahead of the race and asked whether she has a favorite team, but she kept it simple and chose one driver: Lewis Hamilton.
Thomas won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games.
Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.
F1 was just the latest stop on the world tour, and it likely won't be the last.
While Thomas burst onto the world scene because of her skills on the track, she is equally as impressive off of it.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing. Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
Is there anything she can't do?
