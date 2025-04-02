Vanessa Bryant reveals sick new Nike Kobe kicks with Lakers, Gigi inspiration
Vanessa Bryant is back at it revealing some sweet new Kobe Nike sneakers that are coming out.
The widow of Kobe Bryant has been very proactive promoting the NBA legend’s signature shoes. We’ve seen here drop the triple-black Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 photos, display some amazing Kobe 6 colorways in purple, and show off the Kobe 6 “Sails” with daughter Natalia Bryant also posting them.
The 42-year-old Vanessa also gifted some sweet Christmas editions to good friend Pau Gasol’s family, as well as Russell Wilson and Ciara. Speaking of Wilson, she also gave him some sweet Kobe “Grinch” cleats.
This time, she showed off a whole bunch of new ones coming out in spring on her Instagram.
Amongst them, is the “Mambacita” kicks that’s a tribute to their daughter Gianna or “Gigi,” who tragically died at 13 in the helicopter crash that also killed dad. Here’s the new “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 9 EM shoes in her honor.
Gigi was quite the basketball player herself and really wanted to be a UConn Huskies player. She’d no doubt be happy watching Paige Bueckers and the Huskies in the Final Four.
In the Year of the Snake, “The Black Mamba” himself would love these kicks that are being released with his name attached to them like these fire Lakers yellow ones that are the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” (Chinese High School Basketball League) editions. Those are super sweet.