Vanessa Bryant posts sweetest Kobe, Gianna memories after death anniversary
The five-year death anniversary of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was on Sunday, January 26. Vanessa Bryant is now sharing some sweet memories of her husband and daughter that are so touching to see.
Vanessa, 42, has raised an amazing family and held the Bryants together after this unimaginable tragedy hit them. She’s shared a lot of her life lately like her adorable Halloween costumes with daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, as well as family fun during Thanksgiving and a holiday ski trip.
She’s also done her best to keep Kobe’s memory and spirit alive like with her Christmas gifts and Elf on the Shelf tribute, and sharing memorable videos like him celebrating a Dodgers win, and him celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s touching gesture for Los Angeles wildfire victims
On Thursday, Vanessa dropped the best tribute for Kobe and Gigi with heartwarming photos.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia oozes class in shoestring crop top with beaming smile
They say pictures are worth a thousand words. These really are and just show how much love there was between husband and wife, and mother and daughter.
It’s so sad and tragic, but Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family has remained so strong and have embodied everything about the “Mamba Mentality” and persevered. Kobe and Gigi would be so proud. Thanks Vanessa for sharing these sweet memories.
