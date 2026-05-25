Pat McAfee Welcomes Son Midas Following Wife Samantha's 'Emergency' Situation

Pat McAfee has become one of the most beloved people in the sports industry, largely because of his generosity and infectious personality.

It was no secret that McAfee's wife, Samantha, was pregnant. And on the morning of May 25, McAfee announced that she had given birth to their son. However, the process sounded anything but smooth.

Media personality Pat McAfee in attendance | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pat McAfee Shares Emotional Story Behind Birth Of Son Midas

On Monday morning, McAfee wrote in an X post, "Please help @MrsMcAfeeShow, [their daughter] Mackenzie, and I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family.. Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend… 10 Toes, 10 Fingers, full head of hair.

"Literally in his first moments of life, Midas was working... He was able to get his O2 Levels high enough to be able to come hang with us in our room and because of that we got to do all of the immediate magical newborn moments.. Skin to skin, 10,000 kisses, tons of love, all of that.. inevitably, since he came into the world at 36 Weeks (40 is full term), he had to develop his lungs a little bit more, get some fluid out of him, and adjust a bit to life outside of Sam’s stomach.. So, he was sent to the NICU to help the transition from the womb to the world," the post continued.

Pat and Samantha McAfee | IMAGO / Cover-Images

"As mom was recovering like a bad*** from the mind boggling C-Section surgery, little dude was DAHN the hall.. They put a CPAP on our guy, a feeding tube, and put him in a heated pod with a heating lamp to help him develop a bit more. There wasn’t much I could do other than bring positive vibes as I bounced back and forth between the 2," it added.

Please help @MrsMcAfeeShow, Mackenzie, and I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family.. Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd… pic.twitter.com/tcBizHDyid — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 25, 2026

He later added, "We had a sneaky suspicion that he was a dawg and a fighter but, it is a bit scary to see your baby hooked up to so many 'very serious' things.. He ended up staying roughly 36 hours in the NICU before being released back to our room," at which point a celebration occurred.

Now Midas appears to be in a stable condition, and the family plans to take him home to meet their daughter, Mackenzie, either today or tomorrow.

While it sounds like the entire McAfee clan went through a long night, the fact that Midas is now healthy makes this a massive Memorial Day win.